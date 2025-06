Kytana Ancog went missing in 2021 after she was dropped off to her father Travis Rodrigues.

The man whose murder trial in the 2021 death of his 18-month-old daughter, Kytana Ancog, had been set for June 16 has made a plea offer to the state.

Travis Rodrigues’ plea offer was mentioned during an Oahu Circuit Court hearing Wednesday to discuss trial setting. The state said it is still working on the offer, the court minutes say.

An offer had been submitted as early as January, and possibly earlier. Court minutes from a Jan. 3 hearing show the state acknowledged it had received an offer and is considering it, but informed the court it needs more time to see if the offer is viable.

Rodrigues pleaded not guilty on March 18, 2021, to second-degree murder in Ancog’s death.

But Rodrigues reportedly confessed to hitting and shaking the child and squeezing her against his chest until she became unresponsive. Rodrigues then said he placed her lifeless body in a duffel bag and left it in a vehicle driven by Scott Michael Carter, who said he would “take care of it.”

Ancog was last seen by her mother Jan. 31, 2021, when she dropped off the child with Rodrigues at an Aiea house.

A witness told police Rodrigues appeared high on methamphetamine when he slapped and kicked the toddler and tried to give her a meth pipe.

Rodrigues was arrested Feb. 13, 2021.

Rodrigues has remained in custody at the Halawa Correctional Facility, unable to post $2 million bail.

The parties agreed to have the trial rescheduled to the week of Sept. 22, and Judge Rowena Somerville granted the stipulation.

Rodrigues’ attorney Walter Rodby did not respond to the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s request for comment on the details of the plea offer.

Carter, who may be the only one who knows the whereabouts of Ancog’s body, had been charged with hindering prosecution.

But the judge dismissed his case because the state failed to try Carter within the required time frame since he was charged Feb. 19, 2021.

The state said at the time that it had difficulty in obtaining material evidence due in part to the death of the owner of the Aiea house and because Rodrigues was uncooperative.

Somerville dismissed Carter’s case without prejudice, meaning the state could refile charges at a later date, and he was immediately released from custody Aug. 24, 2022.

However, Carter was arrested Nov. 12 in an unrelated auto theft case.

He is scheduled to change his plea June 18 for allegedly driving a stolen 2013 Chrysler 300.

He was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second- degree promotion of a dangerous drug for methamphetamine possession and driving without a license.

It is unclear whether the state could negotiate a plea deal with Rodrigues that would ensure his testimony to recharge and try Carter with hindering prosecution in the Ancog case.