Celebration of Life scheduled for former Advertiser editor

A Celebration of Life will be held for Gerald “Jerry” Burris, a former Honolulu Advertiser political, city and editorial page editor, on June 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Central Union Church’s Atherton Courtyard. The address is 1660 S. Beretania St. Free parking is available on-site.

Burris died on May 21 in hospice care at his home in Lanikai. He was 81.

Donations in his memory may be made to: Committee to Protect Journalists, Knight Foundation Press Freedom Center, P.O. Box 2675, New York, N.Y., 10108.