Rainbow basketball team lands 6-10 Seton Hall transfer

Finalizing a French connection, the University of Hawaii basketball has added Yacine Toumi, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound transfer from Seton Hall.

Toumi, who was born and reared in France, will join the Rainbow Warriors this summer after competing with the Tunisia national team in FIBA AfroBasket 2025, Africa’s prime basketball event. Tunisia won the quadrennial tournament in 2017 and 2021. Toumi’s family on his mother’s side is from Tunisia.

“It’s going to be a great competition,” said Toumi, noting that after that he hopes “to do big things” with the ’Bows. “Happy to go to Hawaii. I feel like me and the coaching staff are on the same page.”

Toumi was at his best as a University of Evansville post, when he averaged 10.4 points and 5.68 rebounds in 2022-23 ,and 10.8 points and 6.45 boards the following season, when he started all 33 games.

“I love Yacine, he’s a great player,” said Tanner Cuff, a UH signee who was Toumi’s teammate for a season at Evansville. “I love playing with him. He’s a player who plays above the rim. He’s super energetic, and a workaholic. He’s very competitive, and wants to win. … He’s really good with the ball in his hands, and the pick-and-roll, and just kind of playing in the dunker’s spot. He’s a great finisher, scorer, defender and shot-blocker, as well. That’s what we’re going to be getting out of him. I’m excited to be able to team up with him again.”

Toumi said: “The Evansville coaches let me play my game. When coaches let me play my game, I can really do well because I have experience. I’m 6-10. I can pass, dribble and shoot.”

He said he departed Evansville for Seton Hall last summer because “I was trying to get to a higher level.” Seton Hall competes in the Big East. He played in 29 games, starting two, but posted pedestrian averages of 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds the past season.

“We didn’t match,” Toumi said. “It was a tough season. I didn’t expect the season would go like this. I’m really looking forward to bouncing back and doing great things.”

Toumi joins 7-foot Isaac “Big Fish” Johnson, 6-9 Harry Rouhliadeff and 6-8 Jalen Myers in the UH front court.