Letter: Action against feral cats needed for environment

Why do feral cats get a free pass? People are complaining about chickens while feral cats overrun areas of Hawaii killing birds, spreading disease, fighting and generally degrading our environment.

When anyone says we should do something about them, there is always a cat group that comes out to champion their cause. The trap-neuter-return system has been shown to not work; cat colonies are destructive.

If people like cats as pets, fine, get one and keep it under your control, just like we must do with dogs. But why do cats get a free pass? It’s not logical or environmentally sound.

Stephen Rodgers

Kihei

