Letter: Gun violence linked to adults’ mental health

Referring to the May 2 New York Times article, “$1 billion in grants halted for student mental health”: Whenever there’s a mass shooting, gun owners and Republicans say to blame the mental health of the shooter, not guns.

So what will be the excuse after another mass shooting? Will it be violent video games, movies, books, comic books or rap music?

Estimates place the number of guns in America between 400 million and 500 million. No guns, no mass shooting. No guns, no accidental child shooting.

If the federal government stops funding for mental health services for children, then it should go to the people who really need it — the adults.

Allan Asato

Pearl City

