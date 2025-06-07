Letter: Maui short-term rental policy unfair to owners

I totally disagree with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s position on short-term rentals (STRs) on Maui. The county of Maui didn’t have a problem when it was collecting all the tax money from these owners in the past.

But now that the wildfire disaster occurred on Maui due to the negligence of the county, Hawaiian Electric Co., private landowners and other entities, they want to put the burden on STR people. These owners are being forced to provide long-term rentals, which was never their intention when they purchased these properties — and may I add, had the county’s blessing.

Why haven’t the county and state government built more affordable rentals for the people of Maui? Seems to me these STR property owners have been made scapegoats for government incompetence.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

