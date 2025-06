Nearly 900 empty chairs sit on front lawn of Central Union on All Souls Day to memorialize those in Hawaii who had died from COVID-19 on Nov. 1, 2021.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The City and County of Honolulu on Tuesday launched a program to help the Micronesian community with funeral expenses due to COVID-19.

The ‘Ohana Memorial Support: COVID-19 COFA Funeral Assistance Program will provide $1.5 million in direct reimbursements of burial expenses to Compact of Free Association citizens living on Oahu.

Under the Compacts of Free Association agreement, citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau are allowed to live and work in the U.S. without visa requirements after military use of their lands in the Pacific.

City officials said COFA migrants bore a disproportionate share of COVID- related deaths, but were excluded from receiving federal funeral assistance due to their citizenship status.

“This program is about doing right by the families who lost a loved one to COVID-19 and were unjustly excluded from federal assistance,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “While no amount of funding can ever replace the lives lost, we hope this support demonstrates our deep commitment to caring for the most vulnerable in our community.”

COFA residents were at higher risk of contracting COVID because many work in essential jobs, such as the service industry, with increased exposure to the virus.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Many also suffer from underlying health conditions, lack of access to health care, and live in poverty and in multigenerational households, where it is more difficult to self-isolate.

Before vaccines were available, Pacific Islanders, which include COFA migrant groups, represented 4% of the population, but 25% of COVID cases, according to data from the Hawaii Department of Health.

Of all ethnic groups, Pacific islanders in Hawaii also experienced the highest per capita mortality rate.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program offered up to $9,000 to cover the costs for someone who died of COVID-19.

COFA citizens, however, were not eligible to apply for the FEMA funds.

Honolulu City Council member Esther Kia‘aina said she was heartened to see the city implementing the COVID death benefits program for the Micronesian community.

“As a matter of equity, I was pleased to advocate for this program during our City budget,” said Kia‘aina in the news release. “It is only fair that they enjoy the same federal death benefits received by other residents impacted by the pandemic.”

The Honolulu Office of Economic Revitalization is administering the program through a contract with We Are Oceania, a nonprofit charity organization founded by a group of Micronesians.

The group will reimburse burial expenses of up to $9,000 for each household member who died due to COVID-19. Reimbursements for households that experienced multiple deaths in one family are capped at $35,500 per application.

To be eligible, applicants must prove a relationship to the deceased family member through official documents. The deceased family member must have resided on Oahu, with their death attributed to COVID-19 between Jan. 20, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2024.

The funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is available at weareoceania.org/ ohana-memorial-support.

—

Community outreach

We Are Oceania is conducting community outreach to ensure eligible families understand the application process. Weekly virtual community sessions are scheduled on Facebook (@WeAreOceania) the following days:

>> Marshallese Community: Every Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

>> Kosraean Community: Every Wednesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

>> Pohnpeian Community: Every Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

>> Chuukese Community: Every Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

In-Person Outreach Events

>> 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15: Marshallese Full Gospel Church, Kalihi Union Church, 2214 N. King St.

>> 5:30-9 p.m. June 15: Kosraean Church at Kalihi Union Church.

>> 3-5:30 p.m. June 22: Chuukese Church at Kalihi Union Church.

>> 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 29: Pohnpeian Church at Central Union Church, 1660 Beretania St.

>> 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (except weekends, June 11): We Are Oceania Shim Hall, 720 N. King St.