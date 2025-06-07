Free summer meals, grocery support for keiki available

As the school year concludes, families across Hawaii can access a suite of free programs aimed at keeping children fed and healthy during the summer months — when many students lose access to the meals they usually receive at school.

“No child in Hawai‘i should go hungry just because school is out,” Deborah Zysman, executive director of Hawaii Children’s Action Network, said in a statement. “These summer meal programs help ease the burden on families while keeping our keiki healthy and nourished. They provide essential meals now, and help build healthier communities for the future.”

Three primary resources are available to support low- income and working-class families this summer. All are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and implemented in partnership with the state Department of Education, the state Department of Human Serv­ices, Hawaii Child Nutrition Programs and various community organizations statewide.

Eat-On-Site keiki meals

Free meals will be available at dozens of schools, parks, libraries and community centers for any child or teen under 18 — no registration or ID required. These meals must be eaten on site in supervised settings that encourage safe, communal dining.

“When school is out, many children in low-income communities lose access to the consistent meals they rely on,” Greg Waibel, CEO of YMCA of Honolulu, said in a statement. “That’s why programs like the USDA Summer Food Service Program are so critical. As a Summer Food Service sponsor through our YMCA’s at Kalihi, Leeward, Nuuanu and Waianae Coast; and community sites at Barbers Point Elementary, Pohakea Elementary, US Vets Waianae, and Waipahu Safe Haven — all located in communities with high need — we’re able to reach these children where it matters most, providing free, nutritious meals in a safe and supportive environment.”

Families can find participating meal sites using the Hawaii Afterschool Alliance’s 2025 Summer Programs + Meals map at hawaiifoodhelp.com/seasonal-programs. Locations offering Eat-On-Site meals are marked with yellow icons.

Kaukau 4 Keiki kits

Kaukau 4 Keiki offers families in eligible areas free weekly meal kits filled with fresh, local food. In addition to feeding children, the program supports Hawai‘i’s local farmers and food vendors.

“Kaukau 4 Keiki is more than just a summer meal program — it’s a lifeline for families on the Wai‘anae Coast and a vital link to Hawai‘i’s local food systems,” Avary Maunakea, executive director of Kahu­mana, a nonprofit that supports vulnerable families through farming and community development, said in a statement. “By sourcing fresh ingredients from local farmers and vendors, we’re not only feeding our keiki but also investing in our community’s long-term resilience. It’s a powerful model of how food security and economic sustainability can go hand in hand.”

To check eligibility or apply for Kaukau 4 Keiki, visit kaukau4keiki.org. Maui families can find local resources through mauifoodbank.org.

SUN Bucks grocery benefits

In addition to meal sites and kits, families can also receive $177 per eligible child for groceries through the new SUN Bucks program. The funds can be used at most local grocery stores and farmers’ markets to help close the summer nutrition gap at home.

Most qualifying families were supposed to receive the benefits automatically by mail in late May or early this month. Others may need to apply by Aug. 3. More information is available at sunbucks.dhs.hawaii.gov and summerEBT.org.

“As a parent, summer can be really stressful when school meals aren’t available,” Tara Mossman, a college student and mother of a special needs child, said in a statement. “SUN Bucks helps me stretch our grocery budget and gives me peace of mind knowing I can afford to buy healthy food for my son. These programs truly make a difference for families like mine.”

While these summer meal programs provide critical support, their future may be uncertain due to proposed federal budget cuts.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which includes significant reductions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs and Medicaid.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the bill would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $793 billion and SNAP funding by $230 billion over the next decade.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that roughly 7.6 million people could lose Medicaid coverage under the proposed changes, and millions more may lose access to SNAP benefits.

As of Fiscal Year 2024, approximately 161,600 individuals in Hawaii participated in the SNAP program, representing about 11.2% of the state’s population.

While specific data on the number of children benefiting from SNAP in Hawaii is not readily available, nationwide trends indicate that a significant portion of SNAP recipients are children.

In addition to SNAP, Hawaii participates in the Summer EBT program, known locally as “SUN Bucks.” For the summer of 2024, approximately 100,000 children in Hawaii were eligible to receive Summer EBT benefits, totaling around $12 million in grocery assistance . These benefits are provided to help families purchase food during the summer months when school meal programs are not in operation.

The proposed federal budget cuts, including reductions to SNAP and Medicaid, could significantly impact these programs.

HCAN expressed concern, stating that the FY25 federal reconciliation budget includes substantial cuts to SNAP, which would reduce the number of keiki who automatically qualify for Summer EBT and school meals.

HCAN encourages families to check their eligibility for Summer EBT benefits at summerebt.org/states/ hawaii. Families who do not automatically qualify are urged to apply before the Aug. 3 deadline to ensure they receive assistance during the summer months.