Hawaii Army engineers bolster infrastructure in Philippines
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Members of the Schofield Barracks-based 130th Engineer Brigade and Philippine army engineers clear brush as they train during an exercise in the Philippines.
Filipino contractors cross a new modular bridge near Fort Magsaysay that was built by the Schofield Barracks- based Army engineers.
Local children sell food and drinks to a group of Schofield Barracks-based members of the 130th Engineer Brigade.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Holly Hughes, left, a construction engineering technician, plans and designs a culvert during an annual exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines.
A member of the Schofield Barracks-based 95th Combat Engineer Company holds the unit’s guidon.
American and Filipino army engineers set up barbwire fencing and dig trenches for a training exercise in the Philippines.