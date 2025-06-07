Beaver fever in opener of Corvallis Super Regional

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

After rallying from a three-run deficit in the ninth inning, Oregon State upended Florida State 5-4 on AJ Singer’s walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning in the opener of the Corvallis Super Regional on Friday night.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 10th, Florida State got a forceout at the plate before Singer stepped up and delivered a single to center, scoring Gavin Turley as the hosts won the opener of the best-of-three series.

Down to their last strike in the ninth, OSU (46-13-1) got one run back on a wild pitch that scored Wilson Weber. Jacob Krieg followed with a two-run single to tie the game at 4.

Saint Louis alumnus Aiva Arquette got the rally started in the 10th with a leadoff double. Turley reached on an infield single, with Arquette advancing to third. FSU (41-15) intentionally walked Weber to load the bases.

Trent Caraway followed with a nubber that went only a few feet. FSU catcher Hunter Carns grabbed it and dove back to tag the plate, forcing out Arquette.

Singer then struck the winning blow.

Arquette went 2-for-5 and scored the Beavers’ first run in the fourth.