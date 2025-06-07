Hawaii women’s soccer releases schedule

Michele Nagamine is entering her 14th season as Rainbow Wahine coach.

Hawaii women’s soccer coach Michele Nagamine released the Rainbow Wahine 20-game schedule on Friday.

Hawaii, the reigning Big West regular-season champion, opens the season with a nonconference road game Aug. 14 against Long Beach State. Three days later, the Rainbow Wahine play at Pepperdine.

The home opener at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium will be against Central Arkansas on Aug. 21 as part of the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff.

The Rainbow Wahine Big West opener is at Long Beach State on Sept. 18.

The regular-season finale will be Oct. 30 against visiting UC Irvine.

Admission to home games is free.

2025 UH WOMEN’S SCHEDULE

Thu., Aug. 14 at Long Beach St. 4 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 17 at Pepperdine 9 a.m.

Thu., Aug. 21 vs. Cent. Arkansas# 7 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 24 vs. Oregon# 4 p.m.

Thu., Aug. 28 vs. No. Arizona@ 7 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 31 vs. Cal Baptist@ 2:30 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 4 at Sacramento St. TBD

Sun., Sept. 7 at Saint Mary’s (Cal) TBD

Thu., Sept. 11 vs. East. Washington 6 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 18 at Long Beach St.! 4 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 21at San Diego State TBD

Sun. Sept. 28 vs. UCSB! 4 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 2 at Cal State Fullerton!3 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 5 at UC Riverside! TBD

Thu., Oct. 9 vs. Cal Poly! 6 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 12 vs. UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 16 vs. CS Northridge! 6 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 23 at UC Davis! TBD

Sun., Oct. 26 at CSU Bakersfield! TBD

Thu., Oct. 30 vs. UC Irvine! 6 p.m.

#—Outrigger Soccer Kickoff

@—Outrigger No Ka Oi

!—Big West game

Home games at Rainbow Wahine Soccer