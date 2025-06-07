Hawaii women’s soccer releases schedule

Saturday, June 7, 2025
By Star-Advertiser staff
Michele Nagamine is entering her 14th season as Rainbow Wahine coach.
Hawaii women’s soccer coach Michele Nagamine released the Rainbow Wahine 20-game schedule on Friday.
Hawaii, the reigning Big West regular-season champion, opens the season with a nonconference road game Aug. 14 against Long Beach State. Three days later, the Rainbow Wahine play at Pepperdine.
The home opener at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium will be against Central Arkansas on Aug. 21 as part of the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff.
The Rainbow Wahine Big West opener is at Long Beach State on Sept. 18.
The regular-season finale will be Oct. 30 against visiting UC Irvine.
Admission to home games is free.
2025 UH WOMEN’S SCHEDULE
Thu., Aug. 14 at Long Beach St. 4 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 17 at Pepperdine 9 a.m.
Thu., Aug. 21 vs. Cent. Arkansas# 7 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 24 vs. Oregon# 4 p.m.
Thu., Aug. 28 vs. No. Arizona@ 7 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 31 vs. Cal Baptist@ 2:30 p.m.
Thu., Sept. 4 at Sacramento St. TBD
Sun., Sept. 7 at Saint Mary’s (Cal) TBD
Thu., Sept. 11 vs. East. Washington 6 p.m.
Thu., Sept. 18 at Long Beach St.! 4 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 21at San Diego State TBD
Sun. Sept. 28 vs. UCSB! 4 p.m.
Thu., Oct. 2 at Cal State Fullerton!3 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 5 at UC Riverside! TBD
Thu., Oct. 9 vs. Cal Poly! 6 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 12 vs. UC San Diego! 4 p.m.
Thu., Oct. 16 vs. CS Northridge! 6 p.m.
Thu., Oct. 23 at UC Davis! TBD
Sun., Oct. 26 at CSU Bakersfield! TBD
Thu., Oct. 30 vs. UC Irvine! 6 p.m.
#—Outrigger Soccer Kickoff
@—Outrigger No Ka Oi
!—Big West game
Home games at Rainbow Wahine Soccer
Stadium.