2 men critically hurt in separate overnight crashes on Oahu

Two men in their 50s were critically injured in separate overnight crashes on Oahu, authorities said today.

At about 12:30 a.m., a 54-year-old moped rider was traveling east on Kamehameha Highway in Aiea when he lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb on the median and a chain-link fence, and was ejected onto the road, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to the site near Laulima Street, treated the victim and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

HPD said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

At about 3 a.m., HPD and EMS responded to South King Street near University Avenue in Moiliili after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

HPD said a man was trying to cross South King Street in a marked crosswalk “with the pedestrian signal when he was struck by an unknown motorist traveling eastbound on South King Street.”

The motorist “lost control and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle. As a result of this secondary collision, the parked vehicle was pushed into another parked and unoccupied vehicle,” according to a Traffic Division report.

The driver fled and was last seen traveling east on South King, police said.

EMS said paramedics treated the approximately 55-year-old man who was struck by the automobile and took him in critical condition to a trauma hospital.

Police said the victim had not been immediately identified.

HPD said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Traffic Division, at 808-723-3413.