Dirt bike rider dies from injuries a week after Kahaluu crash

The 27-year-old dirt bike rider who was hit by a car in Kahaluu on May 20 died from his injuries Saturday, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD did not release the man’s identification.

At about 10:37 p.m. on May 30, the man was traveling south on Kamehameha Highway when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man going north on the highway and trying to turn left onto Wailehua Road, according to HPD’s Traffic Division.

The dirt bike rider, who was ejected onto the road, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the man and took him to a hospital in critical condition. The vehicle driver remained at the scene and was not injured, according to HPD.

Police said last week that neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs appeared to be factors in the crash

This was the 32nd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared with 14 at the same time last year, HPD officials said.