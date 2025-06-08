Man, 29, arrested for attempted murder of parents in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old man for attempted murder Sunday evening after he allegedly struck his mother, 64, and father, 77, with a blunt object in Waikiki late Sunday afternoon.

District 1 Patrol officers found and arrested the man at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, after he fled the scene in Waikiki that left his parents in serious condition, according to HPD.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Honolulu police said that the 64-year-old woman called 911 and reported that her 29-year-old son had struck her and her husband, 77, multiple times with a blunt object.

At around 4:08 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it responded to the couple at 1720 Ala Moana Blvd., where both suffered wounds to their heads and hands from an apparent assault.

Paramedics administered advance life support and transported both to a nearby hospital in serious condition, EMS said.

HPD said Sunday evening that it arrested the man for first degree attempted murder and two counts of second degree attempted murder.

Charges will be sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, according to HPD.