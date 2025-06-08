Skydiving plane crashes in Tennessee, injuring 4

Four people were injured after a twin-engine skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashed in Coffee County, Tenn., today, according to authorities.

Lyle Russell, a spokesperson for the city of Tullahoma, where the crash occurred and which is about 75 miles south of Nashville, said four people had serious injuries.

Danny Bonvissuto, a representative for Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, said three people were in stable condition and one was in critical condition. Others who had minor injuries were treated at the scene, although it was not clear how many, Russell said.

The plane was carrying skydivers at the time of the crash, Russell said. The name of the skydiving company was not immediately available.

Some of those on board were airlifted to hospitals, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on social media.

The patrol said initial reports suggested that 16 to 20 people were in the plane but the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that 20 were on board.

The FAA said the plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter. It crashed shortly after departing Tullahoma Regional Airport around 12:45 p.m.

Terry Janiak, 66, who lives across the street from the airport, said the crash happened near the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, just short of the airport’s runway.

“The cockpit area looked pretty rough on the airplane,” Janiak said.

Sheila Stone, 57, who has lived across from the airport for 20 years, said she was sitting on her back porch with her dogs when the plane passed startlingly close overhead.

Stone initially thought the plane might strike one of the taller trees in her backyard, but somehow, she said, the pilot was able to avoid it.

“How he cleared that tree is a miracle,” Stone said.

Stone said the plane appeared to be trying to reach the main airport runway. She said she believed that one of the wings struck a tree near the museum, spinning the plane before it went down in a nearby field.

“I’ve never been that scared,” she said. “I have airplanes flying over daily but never that low and close to my house thinking it’s about to crash in my yard.”

