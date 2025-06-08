Column: China’s carriers are growing challenge to U.S. Navy

All three of China’s aircraft carriers recently went to sea. The two commissioned carriers, CNS Liaoning (CV-16) and CNS Shandong (CV-17), operated around Taiwan and in the South China Sea and near Taiwan, respectively. The former is continuing its longest-ever deployment, steaming east of the Philippines. Meanwhile, China’s newest aircraft carrier, CNS Fujian (CV-18) just completed its eighth sea trials that included launch and recovery operations. It clearly is nearing operational status.

More importantly, its progress and the deployments of the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) other carriers mark yet another step in Beijing’s rising challenge to American sea power in the Western Pacific.

Although the three carriers did not operate together, their simultaneous activities do send an important strategic message to Tokyo, Washington, D.C., and all of Asia.

For example, before circumnavigating Taiwan, the CNS Liaoning conducted flight operations near Japan’s Senkaku Islands just days after the Japanese Coast Guard blocked a Chinese boat from planting a People’s Republic of China flag on one of the islands. It then moved down Taiwan’s and the Philippines’s eastern coasts. The Shandong Carrier Strike Group deployed as China’s Coast Guard and Maritime Militia were blocking Philippine Coast Guard resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea. It then approached Taiwan’s southwestern coast before returning home.

While China’s two ski-jump carriers lack the striking power of any U.S. Navy carrier, they enjoy air and anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) force support when near China. Also, Beijing’s third and more capable carrier, the Fujian, is nearing full operational status. China’s Navy is growing in power and Beijing is using it to push its irredentist maritime and territorial claims.

The Fujian is the PLAN’s first Catapult Assisted Take Off But Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) aircraft carrier.Its three Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch Systems (EMALS) enable it to launch fully loaded fighter/attack aircraft and a wider range of plane types than its two ski ramp predecessors, the CNS Liaoning and CNS Shandong. For example, carrying Airborne Early Warning-Control System (AEW-CS) and tanker aircraft will enhance the carrier’s battlespace management capabilities and its air wing’s striking power and range, respectively.

EMALS also offers accelerated launch cycles. However, it comes with major technical challenges, such as heat dissipation and electricity demands. PLAN officials have studied how America overcame those problems with the USS Gerald R. Ford and seem confident they have mastered the technology.

If successful, Fujian’s eighth sea trial will be followed by 30 days of systems checks and application of lessons learned. The carrier’s “graduation sea trial” will be conducted in August, probably concurrently with the Eastern Theater Command’s large-scale exercise around and opposite Taiwan. The ship will formally join the fleet by October. Expect the carrier’s first 30-day deployment and work up training will follow in November or December, and probably take place in/near Hainan in the South China Sea.

China’s next carrier, the much-larger Type 004 will launch later this year. Beijing’s carrier program, like its fleet, is expanding and improving rapidly — not just with new ships but with new aircraft.

The U.S. Navy presently possesses a more powerful sea-based aviation and submarine force — but unlike China, it has global commitments that disperse its power on any given day. Beijing concentrates its operations closer to home. Moreover, its fleet and supporting components are growing at a rapid pace. That trend signals Beijing’s maritime intent. The PLAN hopes to challenge America’s unquestioned maritime dominance in the Western Pacific someday, aided by China’s Air, Cyber, Rocket and Aerospace forces. Hopefully, Washington has recognized the implications and responds by reinforcing Indo-Pacific Command.

Carl O. Schuster is a retired U.S. Navy captain with 25 years of active-duty service; he recently retired as an adjunct faculty member in Hawaii Pacific University’s Diplomacy and Military Studies Program.