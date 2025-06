Larry Hamm, of People’s Organization for Progress, puts his fist in the air during a rally outside of the hearing for detained Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil at U.S. District Court in Newark on March 28.

In recent months, the federal government has horrified the nation as it hauled Mahmoud Khalil, Dr. Badar Khan Suri, Rumeysa Ozturk and countless immigrants out of their communities and into civil immigration detention with little to no due process.

Citizens and lawmakers alike are outraged by this blatant disregard for fundamental due process rights. Yet Hawaii officials are chipping away at these same due process safeguards in a different context: forced hospitalization and treatment.

If Gov. Josh Green approves Senate Bill 1322, he will worsen the due process crisis in the state’s forced hospitalization and treatment system. While other states, like New York and Arkansas, expanded these systems’ reach, SB 1322 is poised to make Hawaii’s system fundamentally less fair.

The U.S. Supreme Court has held that forced hospitalization and treatment is a “massive curtailment of liberty,” that requires due process protections, and is only justifiable in extreme situations where a person poses an imminent threat. SB 1322 threatens these rights, without improving Hawaii’s current mental health and housing crises.

SB 1322 would allow untrained police officers to detain someone they merely “suspect” meets involuntary commitment criteria without ever speaking to a mental health professional. The bill also extends how long a person can be held involuntarily, from 48 to 72 hours, or even longer if they are detained before a weekend or holiday. This means a person could be held for up to five full days in a hospital or emergency room before they can challenge their detention.

SB 1322 also makes it easier to forcibly medicate people. If signed into law, one doctor, rather than the current panel of three, would stand between a person and forced medication. In practice, this increases the likelihood of medically inappropriate treatment, which can cause serious side effects, including worsening depression, hallucinations and diabetes.

Along with infringing on bodily autonomy, the bill threatens important medical privacy protections. It would require doctors to disclose sensitive medical information, including mental health treatment history, to the Attorney General’s Office to support their petition for forced medication. In contrast, New York courts require state agencies obtain a court order or patient authorization before accessing medical information for forced treatment proceedings.

These changes compound an already unjust system for those with mental illness. The Hawaii Legislature already stripped people of the right to counsel in Assisted Community Treatment (ACT) hearings that can result in forced medication, which is out of step with the 28 states that guarantee counsel in forced medical treatment proceedings.

This is a system designed for mistakes. Unless Gov. Green vetoes SB 1322, Hawaii residents could be detained by police without any suspicion of criminal activity or credible evidence of imminent harm and medicated against their will based on the opinion of one doctor. It creates the possibility of a lopsided, closed-door court proceeding in which government attorneys have access to a person’s most sensitive medical data, while the person themselves is unrepresented.

SB 1322 would also strain Hawaii’s already overflowing psychiatric hospitals, putting patients at risk of floundering without care. In Arizona, where a similar measure was defeated, state Sen. Juan Mendez opposed the bill based on systemic flaws and personal experience. He noted that the state hospital was “full of underpaid staff and guards who were constantly sedating [his brother].”

We’ve seen throughout the country that tearing people from their communities without due process offends our laws and our conscience. Gov. Green can avoid the costly mistakes and erosion of civil liberties that this bill promises. Vetoing SB 1322 would position Green — and the state — as a leader with the courage to buck the harmful nationwide trend.

Kiera Goddu is a legal fellow at the Trone Center for Justice and Equality at the ACLU.