Letter: Detail how ‘green tax’ will be used

According to the article, “Visitors undeterred by fee increase” (Star-Advertiser, May 29), Gov. Josh Green has readily signed into law an increase of the state hotel room tax. It “provides money to restore beaches and prevent future wildfires.”

Nowhere in the article, though, is there any explanation of what procedures are in place to actually restore beaches and prevent future wildfires. Do such procedures exist, or is it just another money grab via added taxes?

Gladys Lucas

Mililani

