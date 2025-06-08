Letter: Less cellphone use, more mental health

I read with interest the Star-Advertiser’s article on the UHERO report (“Barriers to physical, mental health care persist, survey finds,” May 27). Regarding mental health burden among Hawaii’s people, it states that 31% reported symptoms of depression. Rates were highest among those ages 18-34.

I think one of the biggest problems is the cellphone. It has become an obsession for far too many people, young and older. They have forgotten how to communicate with others. That causes a separation. Separation clearly results in depression for many people, young and old.

My answer: Limit cellphone usage at home and in the schools. Start learning how to communicate. Children and parents no longer know each other. Teenagers actually get together in the same room and text each other.

If this keeps up, we are all doomed in the future. No more laughter, no more smiles. No more of so many things that used to bring us all together.

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

