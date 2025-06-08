Letter: Pay teachers livable wage in costly isles

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

So the state plans to build housing to keep educators in Hawaii. Here’s a novel idea: How about we make teachers’ salaries in line with Hawaii’s cost of living and index as such every year?

According to Forbes, Hawaii has the highest cost of living of all 50 states — yet according to the National Education Association website, Hawaii ranks No. 14 in average teacher salary.

Start paying teachers a livable wage, and they will stay.

If we can fight climate change and think we can make a difference, it seems compensating those who teach our children with a livable wage should not be such a daunting task.

Kevin Fraser

Kailua

