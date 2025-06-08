Letter: Stadium’s property tax ask raises issues

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The chosen developer for the new Aloha Stadium entertainment district is now turning to the county for help by seeking a tax subsidy from local property taxes. These taxes are based on the value of the property.

This raises the question, why are we paying property taxes?

I paid for my “property” with money that was already taxed by the state and the federal government. I’m not using it as an income provider; I live there. It can’t be for state/county roadwork; that’s covered by vehicle registration, taxes on gasoline, and state “income” taxes. Schools? I have no school-age children; they’re all grown.

I’ve paid for my home, but I don’t own it. If I fall behind in my property tax, the government can seize and sell my home. So, it’s not really mine?

But this developer wants financial aid from property taxes. Maybe it’s time we reassessed the idea of “property” taxes and just who they benefit.

James Pritchett

Pahoa

