Letter: TMT defunding is loss for future, to past

In regards to the defunding of the Thirty Meter Telescope, I am saddened at this “win” for ignorance of Hawaiian heritage.
The original star navigators would have been proud to have had their groundbreaking advancements and achievements continued. So sad for future astronomers.
Linda Umstead
Mililani
