Letter: Wrong to incarcerate without due process

Protesters rally in front of the Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse and Federal Building in Reno, Nev., on May 13.

If you learned that one of your neighbors was arrested by our government and incarcerated in a foreign prison for an indefinite period of time without being convicted of a crime, would you be OK with that?

Those who are found deportable should be deported, but they should not be imprisoned in any prison for an unspecified period of time simply because they are alleged to be terrorists or violent gang members.

This is a slippery slope to autocracy if we allow our government to incarcerate anyone, anywhere for an indefinite period of time because a president simply claims it is for national security reasons, and we are in the throes of a national emergency.

Did our nation learn nothing from our government’s treat- ment of citizens and residents of Japanese ethnicity during World War II?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

