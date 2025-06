Hawaii beaches claimed four spots on Dr. Beach’s annual ranking of the top 10 beaches in America.

Coopers Beach in Southampton, N.Y., took the top spot in this year’s list compiled by Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman. Wailea Beach on Maui and Poipu Beach on Kauai were ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively. Kaunaoa Beach on Hawaii island, also known as Mauna Kea Beach, captured the eighth spot followed by La­ni­kai Beach on Oahu at No. 9.

Beaches in Florida, South Carolina and Massachusetts also made the rankings, which Leatherman has been compiling since 1991.

He considers 50 factors when selecting the nation’s best beaches each year, including softness, color and coarseness of the sand, air and water temperature, algae and jellyfish, number of sunny days, rip currents, vegetation, wildlife, pests, amenities, public safety, litter and development.

In explaining his rankings, released in May, Leatherman described Wailea Beach as “a series of five pocket beaches, which are part of the Wailea resort complex that is mandated to provide a public right-of-way for visitors. The white coral sand beach gently slopes offshore and is great for snorkeling when the ocean is calm. The swanky hotels are set back far from the beach, providing a beautiful-landscaped park, adorned with tropical vegetation and flowering bushes and trees.”

Poipu Beach, he said, “is actually two beaches in one. A tombolo, which is a narrow sand spit that extends from the shore to an island, separates the two pocket beaches. The offshore island knocks down the big waves, so that small waves break gently on the shallow sandbar, creating a fun area for children to play. As you move along the crescent- shaped beach, the waves vary in size in response to the exposure to the Pacific Ocean.”

Leatherman called Kau­naoa “a hidden jewel” located within the Mauna Kea Beach Resort. “Kaunaoa is nearly a quarter mile-long pocket beach that features clear, turquoise water and white coral sand that contrasts with the black lava rock,” he said. “You need to arrive early as there are a limited number of parking spots for visitors and ask the gate attendant for entry.”

Lanikai, according to Leatherman, is “arguably the most beautiful beach in Hawaii. The water is perfectly clear and shallow and usually calm with two offshore islands acting as a pictorial backdrop.” He also noted that parking in the residential area is difficult and that options include walking less than a half-mile from Kailua Beach, taking TheBus or trying “your luck at finding a parking space on the side roads.”

Noting beach erosion on the western end of Lanikai with a seawall emplaced to protect private homes, Leatherman suggested the best place to visit “this very special beach” is on Mokumanu Drive, “where there is a big bulge of sand.”

Prior to this year, Hawaii beaches had claimed the top spot in Dr. Beach’s rankings in four of the previous seven years. Duke Kahana­moku Beach in Waikiki topped the list in 2024, Hapuna Beach State Park on Hawaii island in 2021, Kailua Beach Park in 2019 and Maui’s Kapalua Bay Beach in 2018.

Top 10 U.S. beaches for 2025

1. Coopers Beach, Southampton, N.Y.

2. Wailea Beach, Maui

3. Poipu Beach, Kauai

4. Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, Naples, Fla.

5. Main Beach, East Hampton, N.Y.

6. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, S.C.

7. St. Andrews State Park, Panama City, Fla.

8. Kaunaoa, Hawaii island

9. Lanikai Beach, Oahu

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Mass.