Chinatown rail station design comes into focus
RENDERING COURTESY HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION
The planned Chinatown stop, pictured in this rendering, will sit at the corner of River Street and Nimitz Highway. The station will cantilever over the roadway, sitting above the waterfront. It is designed to have stairs and elevators, but no escalators.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lori Kahikina, CEO and executive director of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, spoke about the changes in design and construction of Skyline’s final six stations.