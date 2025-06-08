Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 8, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

DAGS takes on convention center project despite ‘aggressive’ timetable

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 10:29 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The rooftop project at the Hawai‘i Convention Center has hit snags that could cause the work to take longer than projected.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The rooftop project at the Hawai‘i Convention Center has hit snags that could cause the work to take longer than projected.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Scaffolding lines the parking entrance at the center.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Scaffolding lines the parking entrance at the center.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Youth basketball teams participated in the Jam It On Pacific Rim Championships Saturday, one of several events taking place this weekend at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Officials say the center will run on a modified event schedule during repairs and will continue to host activities in spaces not affected by the work.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Youth basketball teams participated in the Jam It On Pacific Rim Championships Saturday, one of several events taking place this weekend at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Officials say the center will run on a modified event schedule during repairs and will continue to host activities in spaces not affected by the work.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The rooftop project at the Hawai‘i Convention Center has hit snags that could cause the work to take longer than projected.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Scaffolding lines the parking entrance at the center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Youth basketball teams participated in the Jam It On Pacific Rim Championships Saturday, one of several events taking place this weekend at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Officials say the center will run on a modified event schedule during repairs and will continue to host activities in spaces not affected by the work.