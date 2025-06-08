Gov. Green raises concerns about 19 bills
One of the bills on Gov. Josh Green’s veto intent list is House Bill 958, which aims to regulate use of high-speed electric bicycles. The bill establishes three classes of e-bikes and prohibits people under the age of 16 from operating the higher-speed class. According to Green, the bill fails to exempt electric cars from a definition of “high-speed electric devices” prohibited from driving on public roadways. A young man does a wheelie on an electric bike on Keehi Drive.