Kokua Line: How can I check traffic tickets online?

Question: Regarding traffic-ticket scams, it’s understandable why some people fall for it because so much government stuff (official) is done on the phone now (after clicking a text link). Not everybody knows when someone driving their car gets a ticket — a lot of us share a car.

Answer: We’ve heard plenty of feedback from readers who share their cars with family members and didn’t know right away about infractions that occurred when they weren’t driving. Several said the proliferation of Division of Motor Vehicles impersonation scams highlights how important it is for everyone who shares a car, including new teenage drivers, to be forthright about real tickets they get and about any texts, emails or phone calls they receive about purported violations — the latter group may be scam attempts. Concealing such threats from the car’s owner (generally a parent) may worsen the situation.

As scammers try to trick people into paying nonexistent fines, Hawaii’s State Judiciary reminds motorists to use the eCourt Kokua system to check whether they actually have tickets pending.

“Anyone unsure whether they have an unpaid traffic citation should search by first and last name and also by license plate number in eCourt Kokua, the Judiciary’s public online case look-up system. People who have been issued citations can check the status of those citations by using the ‘case search’ function in eCourt Kokua,” the Judiciary said in a news release Thursday.

Access eCourt Kokua via courts.state.hi.us/.

The Judiciary says people statewide are receiving text messages falsely claiming to be from the DMV and demanding payment for unpaid traffic citations, and we’ve heard from readers who received emails as well.

“Please know, you will not get texts, calls, or emails about unpaid traffic citations from the state courts or DMV unless you contacted them first either in person, in writing or via phone with a specific question. Generally, all communication from the Judiciary regarding unpaid citations is handled through the U.S. mail,” the news release said.

The city says that anyone who receives such texts should block the sender and delete the text without responding.

Q: It’s pitch black in the Wilson Tunnel. No lights. Dangerous. What’s being done about this?

A: Power to the Wilson Tunnel was turned off Wednesday and is expected to remain out for about two weeks while Hawaiian Electric Co. repairs two damaged overhead transmission circuits in the Koolau mountains, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Hawaiian Electric has to de-energize the circuits during the repairs, the DOT said in a news release. The tunnel through the Koolaus, connecting Honolulu and Kaneohe on the Likelike Highway, will remain dark for the duration of the repair work, it said. “HDOT advises motorists to turn on their lights and proceed with caution when approaching and driving through Wilson Tunnel.”

Q: Regarding the COFA funeral fund, what if the deceased was a COFA citizen but their spouse (survivor) is not?

A: The citizenship requirement applies to the person who died of COVID-­19, not to the person seeking reimbursement for funeral expenses, according to We Are Oceania, the 501(3)c administering the city program. The nonprofit says on its website that the deceased must be a citizen of a Compacts of Free Association (COFA) nation, namely the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands or the Republic of Palau, residing in the City and County of Hono­lulu, whose death was attributed to COVID- 19 or complications from COVID-19. The applicant must be an immediate surviving family member of the deceased, including spouse, parent, child and sibling.

Mahalo

Recently I experienced a flat tire while I was shopping at a local Walmart. A young man who was parked nearby revealed he was a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and was kind enough to take the time to replace my flat with a spare until I could get to a local tire store. I feel ashamed that I cannot remember his name and am so very late with my sincere mahalo to this wonderful individual, who took the time to assist this elderly kupuna. Your parents must be so proud of you. — Susanne C.

