Hawaii men’s basketball honored for community service

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team received the athletic department’s 2024-25 Community Service Award for its volunteer work this past academic year.

The Rainbow Warriors were tops among the 21 UH sports in community contributions, the school announced.

The ’Bows also set a program record with a 3.43 cumulative grade-point average for the year.