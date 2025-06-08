Hawaii signs catcher from Stanford, infielder from USF

Two weeks after its season ended, the University of Hawaii baseball team reloaded at key areas.

Catcher Charlie Saum, who played in 75 games the past two years for Stanford, and Kody Watanabe, who started at third base and both middle-infield positions for San Francisco this season, have accepted offers to join the Rainbow Warriors as graduate transfers.

“I grew up going to UH baseball games,” said Saum, who lived in Hawaii from ages 7 through 12. “They’ve always been my favorite college team to watch.”

This season, the ’Bows used a three-catcher rotation. But Hunter Faildo and Konnor Palmeira completed their UH eligibility, and freshman David Vergel de Dios is transferring to a junior college. Two high school seniors have committed to UH, but Saum fills the need for an experienced catcher.

In four years with the Cardinal — he received a medical redshirt for the 2022 season — Saum started 76 games, including 43 in 2025. He has allowed only six passed balls in 104 career games. His best offensive season was in 2024, when he hit .283 with eight home runs in 32 games.

Saum began playing tee ball when he was 4. It was then, he recalled, “I thought I looked cool in catcher’s gear. I put it on for the first time and wouldn’t take it off. Ever since I’ve been a catcher.”

Saum’s role models were Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants and Kekai Rios, a former Kamehameha and UH catcher who played six minor league seasons. “I remember going to UH games as a kid and watching Kekai Rios,” Saum said. “I was a big fan of his. That’s the exciting part of coming (back) to Hawaii. I grew up watching him, and it kind of made me the player I am today. If I’m able to help out a kid on the island and he gets better from watching me, that’s all part of (joining UH) for me. That’s what I’m excited about.”

As Pac-12 champions in 2022 and 2023, the Cardinal advanced to the College World Series in Omaha. “It was unbelievable,” he said. “You’re playing in front of (20,000)-plus people every game. And walking through the street, it’s a party the entire two weeks. It’s an unbelievable experience and you get a chance to compete for a national championship.”

His goal is for the ’Bows “to make the NCAA Tournament” in 2026.

This will be a homecoming for Watanabe, an Iolani School graduate who appeared in 14 games as a freshman for the ’Bows in 2022. “Nothing’s really changed, I always wanted to represent my hometown state, as well as play in front of my family and friends. That’s never going to change. I’m more excited this time around.”

After a season with UH and feeling the need for more playing time, Watanabe transferred to Southwestern Oregon Community College. In 2024, he joined San Francisco.

Watanabe was recruited as a third baseman. But injuries to teammates necessitated his move to shortstop and, this year, to second base. “I felt really comfortable,” Watanabe said of playing second. “It felt easy. I guess that’s where I thrived.”

Second baseman Shunsuke Sakaino completed his UH eligibility two weeks ago. Watanabe can play second for the ’Bows or on the left side of the infield, depending on where Elijah Ickes plays. Ickes, who has started at third his first two UH seasons, is projected as a next-level shortstop.

Watanabe already has embraced one of UH coach Rich Hill’s mandates: Keep your cleats planted in the batter’s box. Watanabe has been hit by pitches 35 times in two USF seasons.

“It’s always been ingrained in me,” Watanabe said. “My high school coach, Coach Kurt (Miyahara) always told me to stand in the box, wear the bean. That’s what baseball is all about. Coach Hill feels the same way. After that, it’s been second nature to stand in there and let it hit you. It’s very painful. My mom wishes I’d get out of the way sometimes.”