Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 8, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Sports

Hawaii signs catcher from Stanford, infielder from USF

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 11:19 p.m.

IMAGN IMAGES Stanford catcher Charlie Saum bats on March 1.

IMAGN IMAGES

Stanford catcher Charlie Saum bats on March 1.