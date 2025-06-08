Las Vegas Advisor: Football contests go big next season

With football season just around the corner, Circa is raising the stakes again in its NFL contests. After easily covering the $10 million guarantee in last year’s Survivor contest, this year’s guarantee is a majestic $15 million, and Circa Million VII will again guarantee $6 million. The entry fee for both contests is $1,000, with a limit of 10 for Survivor and five for Million. And to spice things up, the casino is adding Circa Grandissimo (two entries max), a second survivor contest with a $100,000 entry fee and a $1.5 million guarantee. That’s an unheard of $22.5 million in contest guarantees.

Free parking: Resorts World Las Vegas has rolled back its parking fees for the summer. Previously free only for locals (three hours) and higher-tier players club members, everyone can now park free at Resorts World through Aug. 28.

Remodel special: With the property somewhat torn up due to an ongoing remodel, Ellis Island is running a “Pardon Our Dust” special, with 50% off anything on the menu at all restaurants, Mondays to Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. On the same days, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m, get pancakes for $4.99, a burger for $6.99, and steak and eggs for $8.99.

Question: Every year, several casinos run their own poker tournaments concurrently with the World Series of Poker. Which casinos are running tournaments this year?

Answer: Seeking to take advantage of the influx of poker players in town, seven casinos (two more than last year) are running alternative weeks-long tournaments, most with lower entry fees than the WSOP. The coinciding tournaments are being held at Venetian, Wynn, Aria, MGM Grand, Resorts World, Golden Nugget and Orleans, and daily tournaments with even lower entry fees are ongoing at South Point and other poker rooms.

