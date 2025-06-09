2 killed in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

A man shot and killed two people Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip near the fountains outside the Bellagio hotel, in an attack that was apparently related to a history of conflict over social media, the police said today.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the man, Manuel Ruiz, 41, turned himself in today and would be charged with two counts of murder.

The shooting, captured on video, was an isolated episode, the police added.

“It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,” the police said.

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said at a news briefing that the conflict had taken place over a variety of social media platforms. He gave no further details about the nature of the disagreements.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard, close to the Bellagio Resort & Casino, the police said.

Footage circulating online and verified by Storyful shows a man peering into the camera while crowds of people pass by on the sidewalk in the background. Suddenly another man in a cap and sunglasses opens fire, as a woman tries to intervene. Pedestrians run for cover or fall to the ground. About seven gunshots can be heard on the video.

Officers patrolling the area heard the gunshots and found the two people “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” the police said.

Medical workers arrived shortly afterward and the two victims died at the scene, the police said.

The police did not immediately release the names of the victims. The Clark County Coroner’s office did not immediately release details about them.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company