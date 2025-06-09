Hurricane Barbara forms in East Pacific as Tropical Storm Cosme strengthens

Two tropical systems are intensifying in the Eastern Pacific, with one now officially the first hurricane of the season, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hurricane Barbara strengthened into a Category 1 storm early this morning, with sustained winds of 75 mph. At 4 a.m. Hawaii time, the system was located about 155 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and moving northwest at 10 mph. While no coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect, forecasters say Barbara could strengthen slightly through the day before beginning to weaken on Tuesday.

Swells generated by Barbara are expected to affect portions of southwestern Mexico over the next several days, potentially creating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the NHC warned.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cosme is also intensifying and is forecast to become a hurricane later today. Located about 620 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California at 4 a.m. Hawaii time, Cosme is moving west-northwest at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. A turn to the north is expected by tonight, followed by a faster motion to the north-northeast Tuesday through Wednesday.

Cosme is not currently a threat to land and no warnings are in place, but forecasters expect it to rapidly weaken by midweek.

Both systems are being closely monitored, but early forecasts suggest neither poses a threat to Hawaii.

The Pacific hurricane season officially began May 15 and runs through Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, in Hawaii, light to moderate easterly tradewinds will continue through Tuesday, gradually strengthening through the weekend.