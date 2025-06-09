Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Judge tosses Justin Baldoni’s $400M defamation suit vs Blake Lively

By Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen / Reuters

REUTERS/KYLIE COOPER/FILE PHOTO Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the TIME100 gala, celebrating the magazine’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, in New York City, on April 24. A U.S. judge today dismissed actor Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against actress Blake Lively, who had accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her while filming the 2024 movie “It Ends With Us.”

NEW YORK >> A U.S. judge today dismissed actor Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against actress Blake Lively, who had accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her while filming the 2024 movie “It Ends With Us.”

Baldoni had accused Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, the New York Times and others of orchestrating a smear campaign to extort him.

He accused Lively of trying to “hijack” the movie, whose themes included domestic violence, and then blame him when her “disastrous” promotional approach prompted an online backlash against her.

“It Ends With Us” garnered mixed reviews, but grossed more than $351 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

