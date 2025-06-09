Kakaako hit-and-run leaves man, 25, seriously injured

Honolulu police responded to a hit-and-run Sunday evening in Kakaako that left a 25-year-old man with serious injuries.

Police said that at about 6 p.m., the man was attempting to cross Ward Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a car.

The driver of the car, which police did not describe, was making a left turn from Waimanu Street onto Ward Avenue when he struck the pedestrian.

The driver fled and was last seen traveling south on Ward. Police said he has yet to be identified.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said speed does not appear to be a contributing factor at this time, and that it remains unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.

The hit-and-run was the second one in a row police reported on Sunday, following an early-morning incident in Moiliili that left a man in his 50s — also a pedestrian — in critical condition.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.