Shark warning signs have been posted at Pokai Bay on Oahu, according to city officials in an alert at about 9:30 a.m. today.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards confirmed seeing four aggressive, six-foot sharks about 100 yards from shore at Pokai Bay.

“If you see or encounter a shark, notify Ocean Safety personnel or call 9i1 immediately,” the alert said. “Always check with a lifeguard for the latest ocean and beach conditions.”