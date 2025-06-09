NIH scientists speak out over $12B in Trump funding cuts

Dozens of scientists, researchers and other employees at the National Institutes of Health issued a rare public rebuke today criticizing the Trump administration for major spending cuts that “harm the health of Americans and people across the globe,” politicize research and “waste public resources.”

More than 60 current employees sent their letter to NIH director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and members of Congress who oversee the NIH. Bhattacharya is scheduled to testify Tuesday at the U.S. Senate appropriations committee about his agency’s budget.

Overall, more than 340 current and recently terminated NIH employees signed the letter, about 250 of them anonymously.

In their letter, NIH staff members said the agency had terminated 2,100 research grants totaling about $9.5 billion and an additional $2.6 billion in contracts since President Donald Trump took office Jan. 20. The contracts often support research, from covering equipment to nursing staff working on clinical trials.

These terminations “throw away years of hard work and millions of dollars” and put patient health at risk, the letter said. NIH clinical trials “are being halted without regard to participant safety, abruptly stopping medications or leaving participants with unmonitored device implants.”

In a statement shared with Reuters, Bhattacharya said the employees’ letter “has some fundamental misconceptions about the policy directions the NIH has taken in recent months … Nevertheless, respectful dissent in science is productive. We all want the NIH to succeed.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In prior remarks, Bhattacharya has pledged support for Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again agenda, and he has said that means focusing the federal government’s “limited resources” directly on combating chronic diseases. At his Senate confirmation hearings in March, Bhattacharya said he would ensure scientists working at NIH and funded by the agency have the necessary resources to meet its mission.

NIH is the world’s largest public funder of biomedical research and has long enjoyed bipartisan support from U.S. lawmakers. The Trump administration has proposed cutting $18 billion, or 40%, from NIH’s budget next year, which would leave the agency with $27 billion. Nearly 5,000 NIH employees and contractors have been laid off under Kennedy’s restructuring of U.S. health agencies, according to NIH staff.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees NIH, said the agency’s staffing must evolve to meet changing priorities and to ensure good use of taxpayer dollars. The official also defended NIH’s funding decisions, saying the agency was “working to remove ideological influence from the scientific process.” Dr. Jenna Norton, a program director within NIH’s division of kidney, urologic and hematologic diseases, was one of 69 current employees who signed the letter as of early today. She said speaking out publicly was worth the risk to her career and family.

“I am much more worried about the risks of not speaking up,” Norton said. “There are very real concerns that we’re being asked to do likely illegal activities, and certainly unethical activities that breach our rules.”

About 20 NIH employees who were recently terminated as probationary workers or “subject to reductions in force” added their names to the letter.

In the letter, Norton and other NIH employees asked Bhattacharya to restore grants that were delayed or terminated for political reasons, where officials ignored peer review to “cater to political whims.” They wrote that Bhattacharya had failed to uphold his legal duty to spend congressionally appropriated funds.

One program director at the NIH’s National Cancer Institute, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said she has repeatedly been asked to cancel research grants for no valid reason and in violation of agency rules. She said she fears she could become the target of lawsuits from grantees challenging those decisions.

Dr. Benjamin Feldman, a staff scientist and core director at NIH’s Institute of Child Health and Human Development, said he and other researchers want to work with Bhattacharya on reversing the cuts and restoring the NIH as a “beacon for science around the world.”

“This is really a hit to the whole enterprise of biomedical research in the United States,” Feldman said.

Dr. Ian Morgan, a postdoctoral fellow at the NIH, signed the letter and said he has heard from university researchers about patients losing access to novel cancer treatments in clinical trials due to the uncertainty over NIH funding. He also worries about the long-term effect from gutting NIH’s investment in basic science research that can lead to lifesaving treatments years later.

The NIH employees, based in Bethesda, Maryland, named their dissent the “Bethesda Declaration,” modeled after Bhattacharya’s Great Barrington Declaration in 2020 that called on public health officials to roll back lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our hope is that by modeling ourselves after the Great Barrington Declaration that maybe he’ll see himself in our dissent,” Norton said.