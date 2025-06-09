Woman, 86, critically hurt after she is struck by car in Mililani

A woman is in critical condition after being struck this morning by a car on Kipapa Drive in Mililani, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 11:22 a.m. and found a woman with extensive injuries after she was struck by a car. Paramedics provided her with advanced life support and rushed her to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

The woman is estimated to be about 86 years old.

Police at noon closed Kipapa Drive in both directions between Kuahelani Avenue and Moenamanu Street due to the collision.

No further information was provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.