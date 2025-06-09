Zicam, Orajel swab products recalled, Hawaii health officials say

Hawaii Department of Health officials alerted residents today of a recall of some Zicam and Orajel brand products due to potential microbial contamination of their cotton swabs.

The recalled products by Church & Dwight Co. Inc. of New Jersey were distributed nationwide, including at supermarkets and drug stores in Hawaii, health officials said.

The recalled products include, according to the Health Department:

>> Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs; UPC 732216301205; all Lots.

>> Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs; UPC 732216301656; all Lots. The product was discontinued in December.

>> Orajel Baby Teething Swabs; UPC 310310400002; all Lots.

Church & Dwight voluntarily recalled the products Friday due to potential microbial contamination identified as fungi in cotton swam components, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. To date, no serious adverse events associated with the recalled products have been reported.

“Swabs containing microbial contamination may potentially present a significant risk to the health and safety of consumers, including serious and life-threatening blood infections in users whose nasal mucosa may be compromised due to inflammation and/or injury,” Hawaii officials said in a news release. “The risk is potentially severe or life-threatening among children and individuals with compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions.”

Symptoms of a microbial infection may include fever, nasal congestion, headache, one-sided facial swelling and/or face pain. The department advises residents to contact their health care providers immediately if they are experiencing any unusual issues or symptoms after recent use of any of the recalled products.

The department’s Food and Drug Branch is following up with local stores to ensure the recalled products are no longer available for sale, officials said.

Consumers can verify if they purchased the recalled products based on the UPC markings printed beneath the bar code. Consumers should stop using the product immediately and can contactChurch & Dwight Co. Inc. with questions and for a refund at 800-981-4710.