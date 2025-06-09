Letter: Better inmate services don’t preclude new jail

Letter writer Luanna Peterson makes some good points, including “long sentences don’t deter crime when the root causes are systemic, not individual” (“Invest in stabilizing lives, not in new jail,” Star-Advertiser, June 3). Some current approaches to incarceration are flawed.

What she fails to note, however, is that in order for individuals to begin to move forward, they need a therapeutic environment in which to begin this journey. The existing Oahu Community Correctional Center doesn’t come close to such an environment. A new facility is extremely past due.

Kicking this can down the road serves no one, especially not those who need a wholesome environment in which to begin reshaping their lives. It is not all that an offender will need, but it is an essential starting place.

Elizabeth (Betsy) Connors

Kailua

