Letter: Concern over federal cuts to California rail?

Monday, June 9, 2025
76°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Per a recent New York Times story, I’m wondering if the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is worried at all about continued federal funding for Oahu’s rail (“Trump administration intends to cut California rail funding,” Star-Advertiser, June 5).
Donald Trump intends to cut California rail funding due to “repeatedly blown past projected deadlines by years,” tremendous cost overrun and catastrophic mismanagement. Sound familiar?
Lisa Adlong
Hauula
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter