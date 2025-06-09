Letter: Concern over federal cuts to California rail?

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Per a recent New York Times story, I’m wondering if the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is worried at all about continued federal funding for Oahu’s rail (“Trump administration intends to cut California rail funding,” Star-Advertiser, June 5).

Donald Trump intends to cut California rail funding due to “repeatedly blown past projected deadlines by years,” tremendous cost overrun and catastrophic mismanagement. Sound familiar?

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

