Letter: Norms of justice, fairness safeguard democracy

Over time, thoughtful and industrious people discover what works —through trial, error and reflection. They establish best practices that keep us safe, protect sensitive information and support a just, effective political system.

Today, some in the administration and Congress are breaking long-established norms: undermining the courts, mishandling top-secret information, politicizing the Department of Justice, turning a blind eye to violations and eroding trust in public communication. These actions disregard hard-earned wisdom meant to safeguard democracy and public trust.

It’s essential to recognize and remember these broken norms — not out of nostalgia, but because they exist for good reason. When the opportunity arises, we must restore the practices that promote justice, fairness, efficiency and principled governance. Norms may be invisible when they’re working well, but their absence reveals how vital they are to our shared future.

When best practices break down, democracy suffers. Don’t let the worst become the norm.

Carl Sabatino

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

