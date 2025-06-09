Letter: Population would rise if abortion is abolished

Regarding the May 28 article, “The U.S. demographic lifeline? It’s immigration”: During the Biden administration, borders of the United States were open to allow millions of unvetted people from other countries to enter the United States illegally. Many children came with and/or without their parents. I’m certain many women were pregnant or impregnated during their trek to the United States and gave birth on U.S. soil.

The author appears to believe that this is a good solution to help boost the falling U.S. population.

I feel that abortion is a big part of the U.S. falling birthrate since millions of children are aborted from the womb each year needlessly. If abortion is abolished, maybe the U.S. won’t need the illegal children of foreign parents to boost U.S. population. Abortion should only be allowed for the health and welfare of mother and child and not because it’s a person’s choice because it’s their baby. Let the unborn child live.

Linda Vehemente

Kalihi

