Since the 2006 closure of Hawaii Raceway Park, the search for a replacement facility has dragged on. Now it’s revving up, judging by the final in a series of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s town halls, held Thursday at Kalani High School. It was announced that the National Park Service has agreed to allow the city to use a 23-acre site at Kalaeloa as a racetrack.

The presentation indicated that this part of an airfield at the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station will be a dirt track — but only as a first phase. Also happy with the news: residents weary of racers taking their sport to the streets.