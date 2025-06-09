Off the news: Volunteer with aloha for Kamehameha

Friday the 13th is never an auspicious day, but this year it provides the opportunity for people to show their aloha for King Kamehameha, in advance of the official parade in his honor this Saturday.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, donations of plumeria for the ceremony will be accepted at Aliiolani Hale, near the king’s statue downtown, to be draped with lei.

And help is needed with carrying banners for the marching units, parade logistics, volunteering at booths at the ho‘olaule‘a and other tasks. Fill out the form at kalafoundation.com/volunteer (information: info@kalafoundation.com).