Maui marketing campaign kicks off
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2023
After the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires on Maui, the Valley Isle has seen a severe drop in visitors. A new marketing campaign is anticipated to help revive the tourism industry. Beachgoers dot the shoreline at Kaanapali Beach.
COURTESY LOS ANGELES RAMS
The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has partnered with the Los Angeles Rams as part of its marketing strategy. Gov. Josh Green greets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, and running back Kyren Williams.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2023
After the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires on Maui, the Valley Isle has seen a severe drop in visitors. A new marketing campaign is anticipated to help revive the tourism industry. A traveler wheels his luggage at the Kahului International Airport car rental center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2023
After the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires on Maui, the Valley Isle has seen a severe drop in visitors. A new marketing campaign is anticipated to help revive the tourism industry. Above, people take in the scenery at Iao Valley in Wailuku.