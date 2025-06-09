Vital statistics: May 30-June 5, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 30 to June 5
>> Joseph Barbier and Candy Massiel Guerra
>> Patricia Louise Berg and Thomas Yoshimi Nakano
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
>> Rialiti Autumn Ayumi Wai‘anuhea Breaux and Ethan Kamakani Hansen Kuaiwa
>> Micah Keoni Bruening and Kaylee Kimi Elle Pomaikaimailani Kaina
>> Lucero Sarabia Carmona and Michael Anthony Mcmeans
>> Samantha Lee Carrasco and Rashad Nigel Austin
>> Aaron E. Cockerel and Addison Dawn Coleman
>> Marta Collivasone Pastor and Aldo Petrone
>> Aleah Briann Copas and Cole Franklin Payne
>> Jerry Don Cortez and Tien Phung My Hoang
>> Bernard N. Delmundo and Rosalina Aguilar
>> Alicia Diane DeVoll and Jacob Carlyle Kimsel
>> Timothy Jack Deyton and Taylor Elizabeth Burke
>> Michael Anthony Epil and Julie Ann Goto
>> Vicky Escobedo and Misael Felix
>> Naomi-Emilia Gheorghe and Curtis Michael Logan Claer
>> Janae Domonique Giles and Lazarus Khaliph Rasul Rembert
>> Brandy Angelique Mahealani Goldstein and Gabriel Al Rosa
>> Christina Marie Gottschalk and Stephen Paul Hinson
>> Asahi Harris and Jay Kazuya Cunningham
>> Mark Bradley Harris and Jannah Lopez Bardoni
>> Guowei Hu and Jinyi Zhang
>> Matthew Yutaka Ige and Haley Nhahan Le
>> Daniel Kaleo Kaloianderson and Whitney Ramona Nansen
>> Kevin Sadato Keoki Sheram Kawamata and Johnann Arlyn Souza
>> Maya Kawasaki and Keenan Terrance O’Neal
>> Grace Kelly and Matthew Vincent Finn
>> Shanyalyn Ke‘alaula Lalawai and Brayden Avery Kekamala‘iho‘oikaika Cleaver
>> Melissa Vu Le and Matthew David Sai Hone Kaulana Chan
>> Stasha Renaee Leal and Eleazar Garcia Jr.
>> Paul Omer Lepine and Vanessa Marie Lane
>> Shanelle Marie Ka‘uilanimaikeakua Lai Fong Lum and Eric Gabriel Broder Van Dyke
>> Timothy Angelo Magazino and Aleen Yu
>> Annie McKenzie Martinez and Jared Daniel Herrera
>> Jocelyn Jane Matsutani and Tobias Mente Westenbrink
>> Courtney Shay McKee and Justin Charles Watts
>> Katelyn Nichole Montolin and Mason Anthony Vaughan
>> Christopher John Moreland and Claire Anne Sibly Solla
>> Hannah Lee Nanez and Jarod Dolliver Frank
>> Dylan James Guerrero O’Kelley and Laura Christine Hufft
>> Michelle Millon Pactanac and Romerson Chad Manalo
>> Charles Daniel Reed and Danielle Puaanuheamailani Yuk Ming Valeria
>> Gabrielle Xena Reynolds and Imara Obacon Morris
>> Eligio Manuel Sauceda Jr. and Lei Anne Manalo Domingo
>> Bogdan Se Kuy Fin and Danel Azimova
>> Jarred Shuichi Serrano and Nelda Amanda Lisette Contreras
>> Sarika Radha Shrigley and Aaron Daniel Deans
>> Ryan James Steed and Amanda Marie Black
>> Jadalee Nyoko Takara and Bryce Allen Rohner-Talton
>> Joel Robert Tome and Kira Lin Liang Takayanagi
>> David Michael Uscinski and Viktorija Karaciuba Khalil
>> Nicholas Hardy Warden and Parker Leanza Nayman
>> Richard Keith Warther and Meilin Angela Parker
>> Steven Homer Wilson Jr. and Tristen Gena Aczon-Fields
>> Mason Robert York and Grace Riley Scott
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 30 to June 5
>> Levi Sommay Abalos
>> Daxten-Knight Kalikoku‘oko‘ama- ikalewa Pa‘akaula Agtina
>> Alohi Auleleipomaika‘imakanani Akamine
>> Barry Kenji Bartle
>> Kaukahi Kalaikumekeakua Wardell Bredeson
>> Ronin Hiroyuki Cabreros
>> Ivaira Marie Chandler
>> Malia Lu Chang
>> Jon Francis Dale
>> Ty Kang DeJesus
>> Kenzie Kuilani Mae Viduya Fagarang
>> Zylee Leiku‘u Florendo
>> Liechen Nlla Frank
>> Diego Joaquin Hernandez
>> Kaliko Kapuaokaohelo Kanehailua-Borje
>> Kasen Haruhiro Katoku
>> Eliana Rainn Kaleiokalani Livingston
>> Hien Koa Manabat
>> Ryder Anelu Marquez
>> Manoa Mikami
>> Asher Michael-Lee Moats
>> Christiana Kalea Lili‘uokalani Mussell
>> Calliope Amaya Puakala Paxton
>> Leyton Rayne Jaralba Ramos
>> Bjayleen Jane Rsilao
>> Eizen Paul Kekamaponomaikalani Santiago
>> Nazaria Neneng Thomas
>> Dallas Tillotson Towner
>> Nino-Tevaka Zachary Tufele- Posini
>> Jasper Matalon Kaya Uchima-Allen
>> Kaison Bentley Uwabo-Dodson
>> Nevin Waiakea Winchester
>> Sienna Hi‘ilani Kimiko Wu