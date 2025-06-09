Vital statistics: May 30-June 5, 2025

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 30 to June 5

>> Joseph Barbier and Candy Massiel Guerra

>> Patricia Louise Berg and Thomas Yoshimi Nakano

>> Rialiti Autumn Ayumi Wai‘anuhea Breaux and Ethan Kamakani Hansen Kuaiwa

>> Micah Keoni Bruening and Kaylee Kimi Elle Pomaikaimailani Kaina

>> Lucero Sarabia Carmona and Michael Anthony Mcmeans

>> Samantha Lee Carrasco and Rashad Nigel Austin

>> Aaron E. Cockerel and Addison Dawn Coleman

>> Marta Collivasone Pastor and Aldo Petrone

>> Aleah Briann Copas and Cole Franklin Payne

>> Jerry Don Cortez and Tien Phung My Hoang

>> Bernard N. Delmundo and Rosalina Aguilar

>> Alicia Diane DeVoll and Jacob Carlyle Kimsel

>> Timothy Jack Deyton and Taylor Elizabeth Burke

>> Michael Anthony Epil and Julie Ann Goto

>> Vicky Escobedo and Misael Felix

>> Naomi-Emilia Gheorghe and Curtis Michael Logan Claer

>> Janae Domonique Giles and Lazarus Khaliph Rasul Rembert

>> Brandy Angelique Mahealani Goldstein and Gabriel Al Rosa

>> Christina Marie Gottschalk and Stephen Paul Hinson

>> Asahi Harris and Jay Kazuya Cunningham

>> Mark Bradley Harris and Jannah Lopez Bardoni

>> Guowei Hu and Jinyi Zhang

>> Matthew Yutaka Ige and Haley Nhahan Le

>> Daniel Kaleo Kaloianderson and Whitney Ramona Nansen

>> Kevin Sadato Keoki Sheram Kawamata and Johnann Arlyn Souza

>> Maya Kawasaki and Keenan Terrance O’Neal

>> Grace Kelly and Matthew Vincent Finn

>> Shanyalyn Ke‘alaula Lalawai and Brayden Avery Kekamala‘iho‘oikaika Cleaver

>> Melissa Vu Le and Matthew David Sai Hone Kaulana Chan

>> Stasha Renaee Leal and Eleazar Garcia Jr.

>> Paul Omer Lepine and Vanessa Marie Lane

>> Shanelle Marie Ka‘uilanimaikeakua Lai Fong Lum and Eric Gabriel Broder Van Dyke

>> Timothy Angelo Magazino and Aleen Yu

>> Annie McKenzie Martinez and Jared Daniel Herrera

>> Jocelyn Jane Matsutani and Tobias Mente Westenbrink

>> Courtney Shay McKee and Justin Charles Watts

>> Katelyn Nichole Montolin and Mason Anthony Vaughan

>> Christopher John Moreland and Claire Anne Sibly Solla

>> Hannah Lee Nanez and Jarod Dolliver Frank

>> Dylan James Guerrero O’Kelley and Laura Christine Hufft

>> Michelle Millon Pactanac and Romerson Chad Manalo

>> Charles Daniel Reed and Danielle Puaanuheamailani Yuk Ming Valeria

>> Gabrielle Xena Reynolds and Imara Obacon Morris

>> Eligio Manuel Sauceda Jr. and Lei Anne Manalo Domingo

>> Bogdan Se Kuy Fin and Danel Azimova

>> Jarred Shuichi Serrano and Nelda Amanda Lisette Contreras

>> Sarika Radha Shrigley and Aaron Daniel Deans

>> Ryan James Steed and Amanda Marie Black

>> Jadalee Nyoko Takara and Bryce Allen Rohner-Talton

>> Joel Robert Tome and Kira Lin Liang Takayanagi

>> David Michael Uscinski and Viktorija Karaciuba Khalil

>> Nicholas Hardy Warden and Parker Leanza Nayman

>> Richard Keith Warther and Meilin Angela Parker

>> Steven Homer Wilson Jr. and Tristen Gena Aczon-Fields

>> Mason Robert York and Grace Riley Scott

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 30 to June 5

>> Levi Sommay Abalos

>> Daxten-Knight Kalikoku‘oko‘ama- ikalewa Pa‘akaula Agtina

>> Alohi Auleleipomaika‘imakanani Akamine

>> Barry Kenji Bartle

>> Kaukahi Kalaikumekeakua Wardell Bredeson

>> Ronin Hiroyuki Cabreros

>> Ivaira Marie Chandler

>> Malia Lu Chang

>> Jon Francis Dale

>> Ty Kang DeJesus

>> Kenzie Kuilani Mae Viduya Fagarang

>> Zylee Leiku‘u Florendo

>> Liechen Nlla Frank

>> Diego Joaquin Hernandez

>> Kaliko Kapuaokaohelo Kanehailua-Borje

>> Kasen Haruhiro Katoku

>> Eliana Rainn Kaleiokalani Livingston

>> Hien Koa Manabat

>> Ryder Anelu Marquez

>> Manoa Mikami

>> Asher Michael-Lee Moats

>> Christiana Kalea Lili‘uokalani Mussell

>> Calliope Amaya Puakala Paxton

>> Leyton Rayne Jaralba Ramos

>> Bjayleen Jane Rsilao

>> Eizen Paul Kekamaponomaikalani Santiago

>> Nazaria Neneng Thomas

>> Dallas Tillotson Towner

>> Nino-Tevaka Zachary Tufele- Posini

>> Jasper Matalon Kaya Uchima-Allen

>> Kaison Bentley Uwabo-Dodson

>> Nevin Waiakea Winchester

>> Sienna Hi‘ilani Kimiko Wu