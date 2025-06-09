Loree captures Hawaii State Amateur Stroke Play Championship

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Tyler Loree, a Kula resident and two-time state high school champion from Seabury Hall, shot a final-round 75 to win the men’s open division of the 62nd Hawaii State Amateur Stroke Play Championship by four strokes Sunday at Pearl at Kalauao.

Along with the state amateur title, Loree, a UCLA commit who was inducted into the HHSAA Hall of Honor last Sunday, gains a special USGA exemption into the 125th U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club on Aug. 11-17.

Kahului resident Anson Cabello finished second with a 73.

Boise State standout and Wahiawa resident Leia Chung shot a 73 to win the women’s division by two strokes over Punahou’s Alexa Takai and Colorado State star Kara Kaneshiro.

In the men’s mid-amateur division, Joe Phengsavath closed with a 78 to win by a shot over overnight leader Shawn Sakoda.