UH men’s basketball team names NBA veteran Patty Mills as new GM

Patty Mills, a combo guard who recently completed his 16th NBA season, is joining the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team as the general manager, UH head coach Eran Ganot announced today.

Mills will “support student-athlete mentorship and development while contributing to key areas, including recruiting, fundraising and community engagement,” Ganot said in a news release.

Mills, an indigenous Australian, won an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, and played for Australia in five Olympics. He was the top scorer in the 2012 London Games, averaging 21.2 points per contest. Mills played this past season with the Los Angeles Clippers and is expected to continue his pro career.

Mills, who owns a home on the North Shore, has been recognized for his community and charitable contributions.

“With his wealth of NBA and international success, both on and off the court, he will help us build our program to its peak potential,” Ganot said. “There are few people who exemplify what it means to be a caring professional more than Patty. We’re fired up and feel fortunate that he’s taken on this leadership role with us. We know his impact will be felt not only within our program but also across our awesome University and island community.”

UH’s hiring of a general manager is following a national trend. Current NBA players Stephen Curry (Davidson), Trae Young (Oklahoma) and Terance Mann (Florida State) have been named the GMs of their alma maters in recent months.

Matt Chon, the general manager of the UH football team, oversees and coordinates several areas, including fundraising, recruiting, compliance and day-to-day administrative activities.

“The landscape of college athletics has changed significantly and continues to evolve more toward a professional sports model,” Ganot said. “Our goal is to boldly navigate these times while staying consistent to the values of our program and the values of Hawai’i. Having immersed himself in the island culture for the last decade, Patty shares those values and his love for the islands is abundantly clear.”

Mills said in the release: “I’m deeply honored to join the University of Hawaii basketball program as the new general manager. This role is not only a professional milestone, but a personal one as well. Despite being from different parts of the Pacific region, as someone from the Torres Strait Islands, I feel a strong cultural connection to Hawai’i—our communities share deep respect and spiritual connection to the land, sea and sky and the strength of family and tradition.”