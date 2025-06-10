Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned home in Waipahu

Honolulu firefighters on Sunday extinguished a blaze at an abandoned home in Waipahu.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:43 p.m. for a building fire. Ten units with 35 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene six minutes later to find a small, single-story home at 94-137 Awalau St. fully involved in fire.

After securing a water supply, firefighters commenced a defensive fire attack. The fire was declared under control at 6:56 p.m. and fully extinguished at 8:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.