Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 83° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned home in Waipahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:55 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters on Sunday extinguished a blaze at an abandoned home in Waipahu.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:43 p.m. for a building fire. Ten units with 35 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene six minutes later to find a small, single-story home at 94-137 Awalau St. fully involved in fire.

After securing a water supply, firefighters commenced a defensive fire attack. The fire was declared under control at 6:56 p.m. and fully extinguished at 8:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide